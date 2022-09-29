Financial infractions reduced in advent of free SHS- James Klutse Avedzi

General News of Thursday, 29 September 2022

“Well for the Senior High Schools most of their infractions are on procurement, management of their stores and when they were collecting fees some of them embezzled the school fees.



"Now that we have free SHS most of the procurement issues are now going because most of the procurement is being done and food items supplied to them by the government, and they also do not collect fees again so the infractions have reduced drastically,” said James Klutse Avedzi, Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.



Speaking on ‘The Scoop Segment’ of GTV’s Breakfast Show with host Maltiti Sayida Sadick he added that the other things the schools must work on are, “the use of fuel, and documenting the movement of vehicles that have been supplied with fuel”.



He emphasised that if the Auditor General does not find the movements logged in the books and cannot account for the usage of the fuel paid for, that becomes problematic.



Mr. Klutse Avedzi, who is also a Member of Parliament for Ketu North Constituency and Deputy Minority Leader, said the money now coming in from government to the schools is proportioned for running the schools which primarily includes feeding, fuel costs, and infrastructure development.



“The punitive action for financial infractions when culprits are found he said, includes not more than a five-year jail term and 25,000 penalty units to deter others from involving in actions that lead to the offense.”



More than ¢17 billion in financial infractions have been cited in the 2021 Auditor General’s report which was released in 2022.