Finance minister not ready to present E-Levy bill before Parliament – Afenyo-Markin

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Parliament yet to consider E-Levy



NDC youth wing protest against E-Levy



Finance Minister to communicate new date for E-Levy consideration



Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has stated that the Finance Minister will not be able to present the E-Levy bill before parliament on Tuesday February 15 as earlier projected.



According to him, the Finance Minister, has given an indication that he would not be ready for the presentation next week.



He added that the house will be informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, the deputy Speaker said, “Mr. Speaker, as members may be aware, in my presentation of the business statement last week, I did indicate that the Minister of Finance had given indication of the possibility of withdrawing the Electric Transfer Levy Bill, 2021 today Friday February 11, 2022. Another option stated was the withdrawal of the Bill in Parliament and the substitution of a new Bill that would include the amendment that the Committee had consensually agreed on could be on Tuesday 15 February, 2022. The sponsoring Minister has given an indication that he would not be ready next week. The house would be accordingly informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill.”



Meanwhile, some members belonging to the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress on February 10, hit the streets of Accra to demonstrate against the proposed Electronic Transactions Levy.



The levy, since its introduction in November last year, has courted controversy and condemnation by lawmakers and a cross section of Ghanaian public.



On Thursday morning, members of the NDC youth wing, clad in red and black attire converged at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah interchange to commence the ‘Yentua’ demonstration.



The group held placards with inscriptions such as “Sika no wo he” and “Pay UTAG. Students are suffering!”



The protesters were also joined by some students from public universities who have had their educational calendars altered due to an ongoing strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana.



They moved through the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Farisco, Striking Force, the Kinbu Road, the Octagon, and the National Theatre through the AU Roundabout. The protest ended at Parliament House.



