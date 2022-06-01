Finance Ministry yet to release funds for Blekusu sea defense wall, Phase II

Regional News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ministry of Finance is yet to release the Gh¢10 Million budgeted in the 2022 budget statement to commence Phase two of the Blekusu Sea Defense Wall located at Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region to prevent perennial sea erosion in the area.



The Government through the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2022 Budget Statement, allocated about GH¢10 million towards a comprehensive Feasibility Study of Blekusu and surrounding areas in accordance with the Public Financial Management (Public Investment Management) Regulation, LI 2411, in order to conduct a more comprehensive feasibility study as required.



The Sector Minister who was answering questions from the MP from Area, Abla Dzifa Gomshie on Wednesday, 1st June 2022 regarding the status of phase II of the project, the Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye said, “my Ministry is engaging the Ministry of Finance for the release of the funds to enable the Hydrological Services Department to undertake the additional Feasibility Study.”





According to the Minister, the work done under the first phase has functioned effectively to protect the people, while enhancing fishing activities, which is the main source of livelihood for the affected communities.



In his previous response to the same question on the floor sometimes ago, the indicated that “the Ministry of Works and Housing noted the urgent need to undertake the second phase of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project and therefore commissioned technical feasibility study focused on Blekusu community to enable Messrs Amandi Holding Limited to continue with Phase 2 of the Project”.



He, however, revealed that the Ministry is taking urgent steps toward the construction of the second phase of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project to mitigate the risk of coastal erosion and flooding of the communities along the coastal stretch due to intense tidal wave action.



He mentioned the fact that “beaches along the Blekusu coastal stretch are narrow and are eroding at an alarming rate because of tidal wave action.



Some communities along this coastal stretch often experience flooding in the event of wave overtopping. These have impacted negatively on lives, livelihoods, and properties.”



The action was taken to mitigate beach erosion and flooding of communities along the Blekusu coastal stretch, “the Ministry of Works and Housing from July 2015 to July 2019 engaged Messrs Amandi Holding Limited to complete the first phase of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project.



The works entailed the construction of 23 Armour Rock Groynes to protect a coastal stretch of 4,300metres (i.e. 4.3 kilometers).”