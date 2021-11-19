You are here: HomeNews2021 11 19Article 1405486

Finance Ministry gives clearance for recruitment of over 16,000 teachers

16,850 newly trained teachers to be employed

Clearance commences on December 1, 2021

The contract is expected to end in December 2022

The Ministry of Finance approved the financial clearance for the recruitment of over 16,000 newly-trained teachers by the Ghana Education Service (GES) effective December 1, 2021.

GES has been directed to ensure the newly trained teachers have their documents processed in time and placed on the mechanized payroll early enough to enable the Accountant-General’s Department to effect payment in their salaries.

“Financial clearance is hereby granted to the Hon. Minister of Education to enable the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to recruit sixteen thousand, eight hundred and fifty (16,850) newly trained teachers for the service," a statement signed by the Deputy Minister of Finance stated

