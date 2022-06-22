Finance Minister to respond to COVID-19 related questions in Parliament

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, is expected to appear before Parliament today, June 22, 2022, to answer 16 questions from different Members of the house.



Ken Ofori-Atta was initially scheduled to answer these questions last Thursday but was absent, however, this caused the speaker, Alban Bagbin to direct a hold on businesses of the Finance Ministry until he accounts for the COIVID-19 expenditure.



“Until the Finance Minister comes to answer these questions, do not consider the Reports”, he directed.



Based on the Speaker’s directive, a 75 million Euro facility for a COVID-19 response program was suspended pending the delivery of the account statement to the House by the finance minister.



He has however been scheduled to come to the house today Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to answer all questions in relation to how COVID-19 funds were utilized and other different questions from some Members of Parliament.



