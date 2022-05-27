Finance Minister continues to treat Parliament like a govt department – Muntaka

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Muntaka says finance ministry has not been treating the needs of Parliament with urgency



Parliament is broke - Speaker Bagbin



Govt has released GH¢25m arrears - Annoh-Dompreh



The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has bemoaned the inability of the Finance Ministry to release funds to Parliament on time.



According to him, the ministry has refused to recognise the role of the House as an equally important branch of government by attaching some urgency to its needs, 3newsroom.com reports.



He added that like other government department or agency, the ministry had the guts to request that Parliament reduces its budget.



“... the major challenge is the Ministry of Finance continues to treat Parliament as a department or agency of the state. Unfortunately, Parliament is not an agency, so we need to try and distinguish that.



“For example, they will write a letter to all MMDAs that they should cut their budget and they will serve Parliament the same. We think that is wrong. Once Parliament approved this budget if you have a challenge you go through the same route. In the case of the Judiciary and Parliament for variation, you will have to come back to Parliament to do that, you don’t have the power to just sit and say that.



“That is why they have to come to update the House that the budget that we have approved, so far, they are having additional funding or we are having challenges raising funds and therefore we want to come up with this variation.



Muntaka, who is also the Member of Parliament for Asawase, added that the ministry is treating the house this way because it (Parliament) has over the years made itself so weak due to the over politicization of issues.



The MP’s comments come after the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said on the floor of Parliament that the delay by the Ministry of Finance to release the needed funds to Parliament is affecting the house.



According to him, Parliament has no money to function hence the halt in approving financial commitments of the House.



Major Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has, however, indicated that the government has released an amount of GH¢25 million due to Parliament as its budgetary allocation for goods and services.



He said that the Speaker complained about the delay of the release of the money on the floor of the House because he was not aware of the process involved.



