‘Finance Minister, Charles Adu Boahen benefiting directly from our woes’ – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State -in charge of finance- Charles Adu Boahen profit from the current economic challenges of Ghana.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP said that the two government officials have interests in companies paid for roles they play when the government borrows money.



“Whereas we are all complaining about the debt overhang; about how they’re just borrowing and borrowing instead of substantial cuts in expenditure. It is to their personal benefit. The Finance Minister and Charles Adu Boahen; they are benefiting directly from our woes, from our predicament.



“The Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, companies he has interests in, Data bank; all this debt accumulation, all the bonds, his company gets a fee.



“They get any arranger’s fee; they get percentages from putting together his bonds. The Minister of State -in charge of finance- Charles Adu Boahen, also has a company that is benefiting directly,” he said.



Ablakwa indicated that the ministers’ excuse that they have resigned from the companies does not hold water because they are shareholders of the companies, representing a clear conflict of interest.



“Elsewhere, this is [a] conflict of interest; you will be in jail by now, in countries that they take conflict of interest seriously,” he added.



