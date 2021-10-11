Final year university student arrested for chasing his family with a pistol

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Investigations show that Benjamin Betihene suffers from mental health issues



• He threatened to kill his entire family



• He surrendered to the police after a warning shot was fired by the team that arrived at the scene



A final year student of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), Benjamin Betihene, has been arrested by police in Akyem Oda for threatening to kill his entire family with a pistol.



According to the police, the suspect gave up chasing his family members when they fired a warning shot upon their arrival at the scene, leading him to remove the magazine and dropping the weapon he was wielding to the ground.



This was after he had caused his family members to run out of the house while he stood bare-chested on the last floor of their family house threatening to kill everyone.



He initially refused to descend from the building but was later persuaded by one of his brothers to surrender to the police.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the police have initiated investigations into a possible case of possession of firearms without lawful authority.



“The Akim-Oda District Police Command is investigating a case of the possession of firearms without authority. Police had information about a man armed with a pistol in a storey-building in the Oda town threatening to shoot people. He has threatened to kill all his family members present in the house.



“So, the family members left the house and called for help. When the police came in, he did not want to come down from the building until his brother came and persuaded him. He was later restrained and sent to the Police station,” he added.



The police PRO however noted that the suspect according to preliminary investigations has a history of mental health issues.