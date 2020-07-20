General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Final year student of Methodist Girls SHS dies

File photo

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed the death of a final year Senior High School (SHS) student at Methodist Girls High School at Mamfe in the Eastern region.



The deceased is called Cindy Aku Sika Addo.



The final year SHS student died a few weeks after resuming school with other school mates to prepare for the final exams.



A statement issued by the GES said that the deceased was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie hospital on Thursday (July 16, 2020) “when her friends detected that she was not well.”



She was transferred to Koforidua Regional Hospital on Friday where she later died on Friday (July 17, 2020).



The Ghana Education Service has assured the family of its support in giving her a befitting burial.



Cindy’s demise increases the number of student deaths to three in just a space of two weeks.



Read the statement below:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.