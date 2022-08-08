Final year SHS student stabbed to death in Ashanti Region

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 8 August 2022

A final year student of Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School has reportedly been stabbed to death by some unknown assailants.



According to a report by 3news.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Daniel Osei-Mensah, aged sixteen, was killed on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Odaho in the Amansie West District while on vacation.





Daniel, who was said to be operating a motorcycle business according to the police, was lured into a bush by his assailants before he was stabbed in the lower abdomen and chest. He is also suspected to have been clubbed by the killers



According to an eyewitness account, a search was mounted for Osei-Mensah after he went missing for several hours.



“We had a call from Fiankomah after several hours in search for Osei and his motorbike.



“Moments after the call, we moved in groups to actually confirm such terrible news. On our way to the crime scene, we had another call claiming that we have bypassed the police vehicle, hence we should return. Upon our return, we met the police vehicle with the body of the deceased wrapped with a black rubber in the bucket of the vehicle. We, however, followed them to their station," the eyewitness recounted.



Daniel's mother, Adwoa Mary, has bemoaned the death of her son.



“I have lost something dear to my heart, and I pray the Almighty deals with all the perpetrators,” Osei-Mensah's mother, popularly known as Adwoa Wakye said.





His father, Akwasi Boame says he is devasted by the news of his son's death.



"I’m left along with my creator and I think only God can heal my wounds for me," he said.



On his part, the Assembly member for Odaho Electoral Area, Isaac Bronya, has called on the Inspector General of Police to expedite the commissioning of a newly built police station in the area to tackle the rate of crime in the area.



