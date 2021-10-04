Final year SHS student drowns in ‘galamsey’ pit

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

• One Bismark Adarkwa has reportedly drowned in an abandoned galamsey pit



• The deceased is said to be a final year student of St Andrews SHS



• All efforts to retrieve his body have proved futile



A final year student of St. Andrews Senior High School at Dunkwa-Offin in the Central Region has reportedly drowned in an abandoned illegal mining (galamsey) pit.



According to a report by Oyerapa FM Online sighted by GhanaWeb, the deceased, identified as Bismark Adarkwa, drowned in the abandoned pit while on his way to collect money from his uncle.



According to the report, the incident was confirmed by an official of the Upper East Denkyira National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Alhassan Yakubu.



According to the official, all attempts by NADMO and the Ghana National Fire Service to retrieve the body of the deceased has proved futile.



Based on this development Mr Yakubu says NADMO has called for the covering of all abandoned pits in the area.



While the Assembly Man for Abesewa Compound Electoral Area has expressed shock over the matter, the Kyidomhene of the area, Nana Akaah Burrier has assured that measures will be put in place to ensure all abandoned galamsey pits in the community are covered.