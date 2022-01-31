Final funeral rites for Mahama’s brother held

General News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The final funeral rites of the late Adams E. A Mahama, the younger brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, took place on Sunday, 30 January 2022 at Bole in the Savanna Region.



In attendance were politicians, traditional leaders, and people of all walks of life.



A government delegation was led by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, who is also the MP for the Damango Constituency.



After the recitation of the Quran for the late Adams Mahama at the funeral ground, his biography was read by his brother Alfred Mahama.



Tributes were also read by the widows, children, and classmates.



The leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress led by the National Chairman, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, in a short address, said the biggest tribute to the late Mahama would be for the NDC to recapture power in the 2024 general elections.



According to him, the late Adams served the party as the Vice Chairman in the Northern Region.



For his part, former President Mahama thanked the chiefs and people for their support.



According to him, in times of grief and difficulty, “we come together to show solidarity”.



He revealed that the donations made toward the funeral would be channeled into the education of the late Mahama’s three children who are still in school, since the eldest, who completed the University of Development Studies, is working with his uncle, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama.