General News of Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Final Islamic prayers for late Aliu's widow to be held June 4

The late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama The late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama

Final Islamic prayers (Adua) for Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama, the widow of the late Vice-President Alhaji Aliu Mahama, will be held on Saturday, 4 June 2022.

The ceremony will take place at the forecourt of the State House, Accra.

The wife of the late Vice-President died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, 7 April 2022.

An Islamic funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, 9 April 2022, at the Independence Square in Accra for her.

The body was later airlifted to Tamale for burial.

She was 70.

