Filth engulfs CBD of Kumasi, raising health concerns

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi, is gradually losing the fight against poor sanitation as filth has engulfed almost every corner of the Central Business District of the Metropolis.



Piles of refuse according to some traders in the CBD of Kumasi have become a common sight at the Kejetia, Dr. Mensah, Central Market, and some parts of Adum.



A more disturbing picture established by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) is the fact that several food vendors have invaded spots and doing business, amidst stench discharged from the unsanitary conditions.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Wednesday morning, some residents said the current pile of refuse at different locations in the CBD had been there for close to a week, hampering trading activities.



They blamed officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for failing to come out with pragmatic measures to deal with the poor sanitary conditions in the area.



Traders said the situation had been persistent over the years and called on authorities to solve the problem as it had inconvenienced them and their customers.



A food vendor, Madam Grace Osei, who spoke with the GNA admitted that the foul smell from choked drains was a threat to their health, but said she had no option since she had to make ends meet.



A trader, Mr. Kwadwo Nyarko, expressed concern about the deteriorating condition at the CBD and called for immediate action to address the situation.



He described the environment as heavily polluted, saying, “we live in a poor environment, we eat from poorly prepared food, we inhale from polluted air, and our lives are at risk.”



Scores of traders, drivers, and passengers appealed to the Metropolitan Assembly to dispose the waste more often and carry out consistent health education and engagement of good health practices.



Mr. Samuel Pyne, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, recently led a team from the metro sanitation department and some traders to embark on a massive clean-up exercise in the central business district.



Mr. Pyne speaking during the exercise urged the traders to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse and rather, keep their surroundings clean.



This has, however, fallen on deaf ears since the traders had not only taken over the pedestrian walkways, but also the pavements and shoulders of the road for brisk business.



Though Mr. Pyne had promised to institute stringent measures to ensure that the central business district was clean at all times, residents are yet to see the implementation of the measures.