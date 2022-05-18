Fijai Taxi driver didn’t die by suicide as alleged by Police – Pathologist confirms

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Dr Isaac Erskine, the medical pathologist who performed an autopsy on the deceased Fijai taxi driver, Joseph Entsie, who died in custody, has discounted the suicide claims made by police in the case.



During cross-examination by lawyer for the family of the deceased Wednesday at the Sekondi Magistrate court B, the doctor stated emphatically that the deceased died as a result of possible external violence and not by suicide.



He however clarified that though there was a ligature mark on the victim’s neck, which is an impression left behind by a rope-like object used for hanging, his results from the autopsy do not attribute his death to suicide.



Also, most of his organs were intact including the oesophagus, windpipes, and the laryngeal prominence (Adam’s apple), which should have been bruised if the victim hanged himself.



Earlier on Monday, May 16, 2022, the doctor told the court presided by Her Worship Rosemary Hayford, only his lungs were not in normal shape as they were not giving back the normal reactions after applying some force to them.



He said, “after cutting the lungs open and doing the further tests at the laboratory, he realised a portion which is normally filled with air was rather filled with blood.



Dr Erskine explained it was abnormal and the only possible explanation he gave was as a result of a blunt force trauma, meaning, injury of the body by forceful impact, falls, or physical attack with a dull object.



The case has been adjourned to the 1st and 3rd of June 2022.



Joseph Entsie died at Sekondi Central Police Station while in custody after he was arrested on December 25, 2021 and detained for allegedly breaking traffic rules.



The driver was later pronounced dead while in police custody on the same day. The police announced to the family that their relative committed suicide whilst in custody.



His body was then deposited at the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital Morgue and later transferred to a mortuary at Funkoe.



A coroner ordered an autopsy to be conducted to ascertain the real cause of the death of the taxi driver as his family was not satisfied by the police account.