Fighting terrorism is the state's responsibility, not the church - Opuni Frimpong to gov't

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council, Reverend Dr. Opuni Frimpong, has asked government to be more proactive in fighting against terrorism.



He says there's a need for governement to be dynamic in its fight against extremism and terrorism on the back of an upsurge of the canker in the West African sub-region.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia programme, he explained that the church has limited roles to play.



“With what has recently happened in Togo, we ought to be proactive. By being proactive we must increase education on extremism and how it can be prevented. We must not allow our churches and mosques to become breeding grounds for extremism. We see how some pastors speak ill against some religions by going to the extent of burning their books. Hate speech from both Christians and Muslims is something we should all guard against...



"It is understandable to say churches should provide security at their car parks to guard against thefts and other crimes. But when it comes to extremism, it is the responsibility of the state.



"I have read the statement and what I think is that the security agencies must put in place proper measures and provide us much information as well as educate the citizens on what to do. But you can't leave it to the churches and its leadership to take care of their security, terrorism and violent extremism is beyond them.



"The state institutions take full responsibility for the security of every Ghanaian wherever,” he pontificated.



Alert High Against Terrorist Attacks - Kan-Dapaah



The Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has given the assurance that the country will be able to respond and ward off any terrorist attacks in the country.



He said the security and intelligence agencies had been retooled and well-equipped to ward off any terrorist attacks.



"Ghana has so far not been attacked but we believe that we have to hold ourselves ready at all times to ensure that if there is an attack we will be able to handle it," he said.



