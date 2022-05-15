Fighting against E-Levy is fighting against God - Allotey Jacobs sends a strong message to NDC

General News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop opposing the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) "for Ghanaians to take them serious".



"My advice to them (NDC) is that the more you insult the more Ghanaians will see your character and conclude that voting for you will mean trouble; because there's nothing else..." he stated.



The former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' urged the opposition party to stop "condemning" the E-Levy which was implemented in May 2022 and rather focus on their message for Ghanaians especially as they intend to come back to power.



"If you won't explain your reasons; but will rather condemn people for supporting e-levy...if that is your option, so be it but E-Levy has come to stay," he indicated.



According to him, "I believe there's something in it (E-levy) that will help Ghana. Should the current government succeed...E-levy will add more to road construction...E-levy has come to stay and so when you go against it, it is like you're fighting God. The truth is that if you fight against e-levy, you fight against God."



Background



The E-Levy bill was passed on March 29 despite a walkout staged by the Minority.



President Akufo-Addo subsequently assented to it and implementation began on May 1, 2022.



