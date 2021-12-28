Fight injustice, emulate Desmond Tutu - Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has admonished people to emulate the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu.



The former leader in his tribute to the late South African Preacher and anti-apartheid fighter, said just like Tutu, people must offer to be the voice of the voiceless and not by keeping mute in the face of injustice.



This, he noted, would help to keep the memory of the late Archbishop.



Mr Tutu died at the age of 90 on Boxing Day, 2021.



He was one of South Africa’s best-known figures at home and abroad.



Mr. Mahama in a post in Faceboo said: “I have heard with sadness the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a foremost son of our continent. He was an eminent leader of the Christian faith and a humanist whose calling in the service of humanity transcended religion."