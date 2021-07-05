Fight against rising child marriages in the Eastern Region

Regional News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Eastern Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Florence Anaman says her outfit is embarking on education on child marriage in rural Communities to sensitize the people to the effects of girl marriages.



She said at least a case of child marriage is reported every day but logistics constraint is hampering their education drive.



Speaking at the first mentorship and Girls empowerment summit in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Supt. Anaman said the issue of child marriage is on the increase and needs concerted effort to curtail it.



The Acting Regional Director of the Department of Gender, Children and Social Protection Juliana Abbey Quaye disclosed that the region is currently ranked second in issues of teenage pregnancy and that must be a concern to all, hence the organization of the summit to create awareness of the dangers associated with teenage pregnancy and child marriage.