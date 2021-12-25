Fifteen prostitutes arrested at East Legon and arraigned

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service arrested 15 prostitutes last Wednesday during a swoop at East Legon in Accra.



The prostitutes who were between the ages of 20 to 35 years, claimed they were engaged in the act because of the harsh living conditions.



Quantities of condoms were found on them when searched by the Police.



Appearing before an Adentan Circuit Court there was drama when the 15 prostitutes changed their plea of not guity to guilty for fear of staying in custody during the festive season.



The accused persons were being held over the charge of "Soliciting or Importuning by Prostitutes."



When the charge was read out to them, accused persons pleaded not guilty.



As soon as the trial Judge, Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah had indicated that they were to be remanded and reappear after the christmas season, all the accused persons raised their hands in the air saying "We are guilty my Lord."



The Court then entered a plea of guilty for the accused persons. It therefore convicted them on their own plea.



Accused informed the Court that they were engaged in prostitution becuase of the harsh living conditions.



It then imposed a fine of GHS120 each on the accused persons.



Accused in default would serve 14 days imprisonment each.



Prosecuting Police Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko narrated that on December 22, this year, at about 1:30am at East Legon, based on intelligence, the Police embarked on a swoop at Lagos Avenue, East Legon.



Police Chief Inspector Nyarko said the operation led by Chief Superintendent of Police Kwaku Bempah, the Adentan District Commander, and with support from Chief Superintendent of Police Bismark Agyapong, the Airport Divisional Commander, and other ten officers, arrested the accused persons.



Prosecution said accused persons were soliciting for clients and importuning for prostitution.



The Prosecutor said a search conducted on them led to the retrieval of condoms.



Prosecution said accused persons admitted the offense in their Caution statements and indicated that they were engaged in the act because of the harsh living conditions.



