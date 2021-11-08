Fetteh Kakraba queen mother escapes assassination attempt

General News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Assasins raid Fetteh Kakraba Queen mother’s home



• Queen mother’s car vandalized, gunshots fired



• Nana Adjoa Adobi names her suspect



The Queen mother of Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region Nana Adjoa Adobi is reported to have escaped death after some criminals stormed her house.



According to reports, the group stormed her house on Saturday, November 6, 2021, evening in an attempt to assassinate her but met her absence.



However, gunshots were fired while her car was vandalized.



Meanwhile, the Fetteh Kakraba Queen mother has named her suspect.



Starrnews reports that she “accused the Omankrado of the area Nana Ekow Kudu-Manu of being behind the attack”.



“Nana Adjoa Adobi said the Omankrado has pledged to kill her due to some land litigation between them. Adding that the Omankrado came to her house a day before the incident and arrested her personal secretary claiming that they are land guards.



Meanwhile, the accused person Omankrado of Fetteh Kakraba Nana Ekow Kudu-Manu popularly known as Yaw Kojo-Oku has denied these allegations levelled against him.