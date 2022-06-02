Fetish priest who sacrificed wife and daughter sentenced to death

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fetish priest beheads wife, daughter's heads



Fetish priest charged with two counts of murder



Fetish priest accuses wife, daughter of witchcraft



A Bolgatanga High Court has sentenced a fetish priest from Kulpelga in Tongo to death for killing his wife and daughter.



Mbawona Tindana, 37, was arrested in 2019 for allegedly killing his wife; Talata Abigail Kurug,25, and daughter; Nyapoka Mbawona Tindana (2), and sacrificing them to his gods.



The priest according to the fact of the case chopped their heads off with an axe after accusing both wife and daughter of witchcraft.



Tindana was then arraigned before the Bolgatanga High Court and charged by the State with two counts of murder; unlawfully and intentionally causing the death of his wife and daughter, contrary to sections of the Criminal offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



His Lordship Charles Adjei Wilson, the Regional Supervising High Court Judge, who presided over the case, passed judgement after the seven-member Jury arrived at a verdict, Asaaseradio reports.



Tindana has been sentenced to death.



He will be kept at the Navrongo Central Prison.