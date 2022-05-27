Fetish priest renovates school in the Ashanti Region

General News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bosore M/A Primary School was vandalized by rainstorm in 2020



Head teacher of Bosore M/A commends Fetish priest for renovating school



Kwabre East Municipal must be more proactive – Assemblyman



A fetish priest, Nana Kwadwo Boateng, has renovated the Bosore M/A Primary School at Bosore, in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region, whose roof was ripped off by a rainstorm in 2020.



Officials of Bosore M/A Primary School said that because of the vandalized roof of the building, the school closes anything there is a downpour, adomonline.com reports.



The officials added that several appeals to local authorities to repair the damage caused by the rain yielded no results.



The Headmistress of the school, Gloria Pomaa, said that the fetish priest, Nana Kwadwo Boateng, come to the rescue and elected to re-roof the school and repair other damages caused by the rainstorm.



Pomaa said that, but for the interventions of Kwadwo Boateng, the teachers and students also had to endure the scorching sun on sunny days and floods anytime it rains.



She praised Boateng for relieving them of the huge challenge they faced and urged him to continue to do more for the Bosore community.



On her part, the Assembly Member for the Tano Adwumam Electoral Area, Bruce Yeboah, bemoaned the inability of Kwabre East Municipal Assembly to attend to the needs of his community.



He urged individuals and organizations to come to the aid of the school and help complete some of its projects including a new ICT laboratory.



