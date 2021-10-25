Fetish priest, 3 others arrested for robbery

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The suspects robbed a company of GHC50,000, 5 laptops and other valuables



• Suspects include an employee of the Chinese electrical company that was robbed



• One of the suspects collapsed on his arrest



Four persons including a fetish priest were arrested by the Trede Police on Thursday, October 21, 2021, for allegedly robbing an electrical company.



According to a report by Oyerepafmonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspects stole an amount of GHC50,000, 5 laptops and other valuable items belonging to the electrical firm at Kenkyira in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.



The report indicates that one of the suspects, Philip Kwaku Acquah who is a security guard with the Chinese firm, conspired with the fetish priest, Nana Kwame Africa, and was supported by the two other suspects; Richard Agyemang and Owusu Richard to rob the electrical company.



One of the suspects is said to have collapsed upon his arrest and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the police for medical attention.