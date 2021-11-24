Female teachers urged to build brands for themselves

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: GNA

Female teachers have been entreated to strengthen their skills and build professional capacities that will distinguish them in society.



This will contribute to their professional development and empower them socially and economically, Mrs Irene Duncan-Adanusa, a former General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has said.



“Look at your capacities and build a career path in the job market, that is what a modern-day teacher must do,” she noted, adding that, advancement in the world of technology best positioned teachers to distinguish themselves.



Mrs Duncan-Adanusa was speaking at the 5th quadrennial GNAT Ladies Society (GNATLAS) Delegates’ roundtable 2021 at Abankro in the Ejisu Municipality of Ashanti.



It was held on the theme: GNAT@ 90: Surviving as a reliable and vibrant teacher union in the 21st century; the female teacher in contemporary teacher unionism.



The meeting, among other things, sought to take stock of GNATLAS activities and set targets for the years ahead.



It was also to adopt strategies to improve the professional competencies of female teachers to make them more effective for quality education delivery and to pass resolutions on critical issues affecting the progress of women in the association and society at large.



Mrs Duncan-Adanusa said mentorship and teamwork were critical in bringing out good leadership in societies and advised the teachers to work in teams in mentoring others for quality educational outcomes.







She called on the female teachers to stay united and eschew all forms of backbiting, adding that, the GNAT over the years had been one of the formidable unions in Ghana and beyond through a united membership.



The Reverend Mrs Hannah Odjenma Botchway, National Patron of GNATLAS, said female teachers should not hide behind and belittle themselves as women.



They should build self-confidence and rise to take up leadership positions and bring their influence to bear wherever they find themselves in society.



She told teachers to adopt healthy lifestyles, tolerate one another and live lives worthy of emulation.



Ms Lily Otoo, National GNATLAS Gender Coordinator, highlighting some activities of the event said it was to network with each other and discuss issues to safeguard coherent and effective educational policies which situated the national development interest above others.



It was also to review GNATLAS positions in various issues confronting the country’s educational system.



Ms. Otoo called on members to rally behind the Association to become more visible, vibrant, and reliable in the activities of GNAT.