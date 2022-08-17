Female police officers in Volta observe 70th POLA anniversary

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Volta chapter of the Police Ladies Association (POLA) of the Ghana Police Service have commenced activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the association.



Members of the association, both senior and junior female officers are expected to observe the celebration between Tuesday, August 16 to Sunday, August 21 2022.



On day one, Tuesday, the association led by Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge paid a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, who doubles as Chairman of the regional Security Council (RESEC), Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa.



The team with the regional Minister officially informed him of the celebration and also invited him to grace some of their activities which forms part of the anniversary.



On his part, Dr. Letsa commended female Police Officers for their roles in Policing and pledged his support to make the celebration in the region a memorable one.



The delegation also visited the Regional Police Training School in Ho where they donated air-conditioners to the school.



According to DSP Effia Tenge, "as part of activities to mark the anniversary this morning we are at the Training School to donate these air-conditioners because this is what they needed".



Officer Commanding of the training school, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Williams Yankey Acolatse thanked the female officers for the gesture and promised to use it for the reason why they asked for it.



DSP Effia Tenge advised female officers to overcome their fears, work hard and rise through the various ranks in the service while they groom the younger ones too.



On Wednesday, August 17 the female officers held a health walk on principal streets of the capital, Ho and they're expected to make donations to families of late female officers on Thursday, August 18th, and a clean-up exercise in Ho on Friday, August 19th and thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 21, 2022.



Per Police history, the first 12 female recruits were inaugurated into the service in 1952 by Ghana's first President, Dr. Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah with an aim to control prostitution among women and also to champion the course of human rights.



On September 1, 1989, POLA was officially formed, 2022 marks 70 years of its existence and this year's celebration is on the theme "Celebrating 70 years of female policing in Ghana, Her evolution and future".