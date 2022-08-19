Female Police Officers in Volta organise clean-up exercise

Regional News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

As part of activities to mark the 70th anniversary of the Police Ladies Association (POLAS), the Volta Regional chapter of the association on Thursday, August 18, 2022, organised a clean-up exercise in the capital, Ho.



About 126 female Police Officers with support from their male counterparts led by Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of Police, Superintendent of Police, Effia Tenge who doubles as Volta POLAS President, in a collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited cleaned Ho Central business area, Ho Teaching Hospital and the main lorry station in the capital.



The team cleaned walkways, parks, and filthy gutters of the various facilities with a call on managers and users of these places to always maintain a clean and healthy environment.



Others who participated in the exercise were the Ho Municipal Environmental Health Directorate, Assembly Members, and some newly passed out constables from the Volta Regional Police Training School led by their Officer Commanding, ACP Williams Yankey Acolatse, and his 2I/C, ASP Eugene Amoah Sampah.



Prio to the clean-up exercise, the association on Wednesday, 17 August held a peaceful health walk on principal streets in the capital and was attended by the head of state institutions, sister security agencies as well as the Volta regional minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa.



Volta, POLAS is expected to climax the anniversary in the region with a thanksgiving service on Sunday, August 21, 2022, however, the national dubar is scheduled to take place in Accra on September 1, 2022.



In 1952, 12 females were enlisted into the Ghana Police Service, 70 years on, the female population in the service is over 10,800 personnel.