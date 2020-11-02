General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Felix is unshakable, impregnable, unbreakable - Sammy Gyamfi reacts to ‘sex video’

National Communication Officer for NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has reacted to the alleged claims that the party’s parliamentary candidate for Abura Asebu Kwamankese has slept with another’s fiancee.



The lawyer says the attempt to come at the NDC’s candidate with this allegation will not wash because he will win the 2020 parliamentary election.



The NDC’s parliamentary candidate is currently trending on social after a video was leaked which suggested he was allegedly caught having an affair with someone's fiancee.



In a viral video Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former deputy minister for Information under the erstwhile Mahama administration was being accused by the family of the said man whose fiancee he was accused of sleeping with.



Bother of the man who recorded the video was heard saying: "Felix, I’ll record every single thing for people to see…should I call your wife? What are you doing in my brother’s room at this hour…if you talk to me nicely we’ll end it here but if you play hard I’ll be hard.”



Reacting to this in a post, Sammy Gyamfi described the issue as frivolous adding, it will have no bearing on the living conditions of Ghanaians.



"He is unshakable, impregnable, and unbreakable. He is focused on winning the AAK seat for the NDC and nothing can stop him. Nothing can bring him down. Stop wasting your time on frivolous issues that have no bearing on the living conditions of Ghanaians and focus on important national issues.”







