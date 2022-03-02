Feedback from Town Hall meetings good; Ghanaians gradually falling in love with E-levy – Joe Wise

General News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Bekwai Lawmaker Joe Osei Owusu has noted that the people of Ghana are gradually accepting e-levy.



According to him, when it was introduced in Parliament, the commentary run on by people who did not have an understanding of the levy miseducated the people of Ghana hence the contempt it met.



However, the Town Hall meetings organized by the Finance Ministry on the levy is getting quality feedback from the people of Ghana who will provide the needed backing for the levy to be passed.



He made this known when he spoke on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



Joe Wise said when he was asked when the e-levy will be reintroduced in Parliament that “E-levy will be brought back soon. I hope you’ve seen that the Finance Minister is touring the country to educate the citizens on the e-levy. We realized that this kind of budget has not been seen in this country before so people misinformed the country on the laws.



So the Minister said we should wait and explain to the people and what the money will be used for. Clearly it’s not what people think that’s in the law.



The feedback they get is that people ask questions about things that are not captured in the e-levy; an indication that they have been misinformed. So when government officials explain it, they now get it and ask that government implements it to help raise capital for the country,” he said.



Joe Wise indicated that governance has changed and now government has seen the need for engagement before policies and programmes are introduced to the people of Ghana because times are changing.