Federation urges farmers to protect trees

General News of Sunday, 13 June 2021

Source: GNA

Farmers have been urged to protect trees as they serve as a major source of hope for human existence.



Nana Kwaw Adams, the Vice Chairman of the Ghana Federation of Forest Farms Association (GHaFFaP), who gave the advice, said trees mitigate climate change impact and enhance the eco-system for crops and living organisms.



Speaking during a tree planting exercise to mark the Green Ghana project held at Forikrom, near Techiman in the Bono East region, Nana Adams, also Executive Director of Abrono Organic Farmers Association, said farmers had the responsibility to plant, water and nurture trees.



“Trees give life through some essential provisions including air, water, and a well-enabling atmosphere that provides us the right to life and giving trees opportunities to survive means allowing us to live as humans,” he said.



Nana Adams said the Association had secured and distributed more than 10,000 tree seedlings to farmers for planting to also serve as windbreaks and guard against flooding in local communities.



In addition, he said the government had supplied over 3,000 trees to the Association to plant and urged farmers to guard against indiscriminate felling of trees, saying such a practice would thwart the Green Ghana project.



He said the Association would not shield any farmer who engaged in illegal logging and lumbering and called on security operatives to intensify patrols in forest fringe communities to arrest and prosecute illegal chainsaw operators.



Mr Benjamin Sarfo, the Project Officer of the Peasant Farmers Association, said the Federation was committed to working and supporting the government’s Green Ghana project to achieve better outcomes.