Federation of Labour: Government must fix UTAG problem

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Federation Labour (GFL) has appealed to the government to do everything to fix the recurring agitation by university lecturers to prevent any further disruption of the academic calendar.



This is contained in a press statement signed by Mr Abraham Koomson, Secretary-General of the Federation, a copy of which was made available to the Ghana News Agency in Tema.



It described the strike by the public university teachers as disturbing, considering the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.



The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), on January 10, directed its members to withdraw teaching and related activities until further notice to push for improved conditions of service.



The GFL statement said that the strike was a worry to the Federation because parents had spent money to rent accommodation, paid fees, and upkeep of their wards who were now left to their fate on various university campuses.



It was aware of the grievances of the lecturers’ - market premium and research allowances and said these had persisted for so long and should be resolved.



The Federation called for the government to do more to build trust and confidence in the process of negotiations to curtail public sector strikes.