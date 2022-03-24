February 'allawa' in the offing - NSS assures

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the payment of the long-awaited January 2022 arrears.



Service personnel complained bitterly about the delay in payment noting that they are experiencing a lot of hardships after their January and February allowances failed to be paid on time.



But a March 23, statement encouraged all national service personnel “who have filled, endorsed and duly submitted their assessment forms for the month of January, 2022, at the various NSS District offices” to access their allowances via E-Zwich at their preferred banks across the country.



Management of the scheme, in their release, expressed regret for the delay in payment of the allowance while commending the personnel for their commitment to duty.



While assuring service personnel of timely payment in the coming months, they used the opportunity to thank personnel for their patience and cooperation.



The release added that steps are far advanced to clear the arrears for February 2022.



Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for NSS Armstrong Esaah told Citi News that “I can also confirm that management has also worked on the February arrears, and it will also be cleared in the shortest possible time. The challenge has been identified and has been solved, so there won’t be such delays in subsequent disbursement.”