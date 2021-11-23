Fear grips residents in Tanoso over rampant car crashes

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: Issah Nabila, Contributor

The people of Tanoso in the Techiman Municipality of Bono East Region are living in fear over rampancy of car crashes that claim lives and damage to properties worth thousands of Cedis constantly.



Frequency of car crashes in that stretch of the Kumasi-Techiman highway has been a prevailing phenomenon as a result of reckless driving through the township of Tanoso.



The most recent of such incidents is a VIP bus crashing two motor riders to death after initiating a wrongful overtaking in the middle of the town last weekend.



The incident occurred on Friday November 19, 2021 at 20:30 hours GMT when driver of the Bawku bound bus with registration number GT 5416-21, Azumbire Atiah attempted to go pass another vehicle ahead of him in the middle of town, crashing down the two on-coming motor riders who were shortly pronounced dead upon arrival at Holy family hospital in Techiman.



The two young men, Ibrahim Alhassan and Pillion-Fosu Frederick, 19 and 20 year old respectively met their untimely death when they bumped into the speeding bus which went off its lane in an attempt to overtake a vehicle closely ahead within township of Tanoso in the Techiman Municipality.



This brings to 3, the number of deaths in three weeks after a 55-year old pedestrian Kojo Melekoh who was returning from funeral ceremony of his relative was crashed to death in a similar manner on October 30, 2021 at 19:00 hours GMT



Confirming the incident to Issah Nabila Salifu, Bono East regional MTTD commander Chief Superintendent Daniel Oppong Asirifi revealed the 28 year old VIP driver Azumbire Atiah engaged in wrongful overtaking leading to the crash of the two boys who were on errand mission.



"The VIP bus was moving from Kumasi to Bawku and upon reaching the Tanoso township, he attempted to overtake another vehicle closely ahead of him and in the process, ended up crashing down the two riders who were also coming from Techiman direction towards Kumasi. they were separately rushed to Dr. Opoku hospital and Holy family hospital respectively but shortly pronounced dead upon arrival.



The driver is in our custody now and the Vehicle has been impounded", Chief Superintendent Daniel Oppong Asirifi told Issah Nabila Salifu.



Assembly man for Ahenfie electoral area Zachariah Muhammed popularly known as "Don't go there" in an interview highlighted sequence of events regarding the unfortunate happenings in the town.



According to him, "car crashes occur in this town almost every two weeks, killing the youth in particular as a result of reckless speeding and overtaking in the middle of the town. this has left us sleepless, we are much disturbed about this as residents. what happened on November 19th and October 30 that led to death of the two young men and a 55 year old man respectively has been the trend since January this year and it's really frightening", the assembly man explained.



He said countless efforts have been made to get authorities concerned intervene but is yet to witness a positive reaction which would bring lasting solution to the frightening situation. he therefore appeals for serious attention to their predicament by government.



"We are appealing to the assembly and government at large to come to our aid by either designing some speed ramps on the road or opt to divert the highway from the town as suggested by the highway engineers when they visited the town some time ago otherwise, the youth are poised for violence should another incident occur in the town which we do not want to happen", the livid assembly man "Don't go there" admonished.