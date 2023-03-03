Fear grips NPP as Mahama launches campaign – Apaak

Politics of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in a state of fear after former President John Mahama launched his comeback campaign.



According to him, the steps being taken by the former president have given the governing party sleepless nights.



"When John Mahama met with NDC MPs to declare his intentions to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC, 'YAANUM' called an urgent meeting. Now that John Mahama has launched his campaign, 'YAANUM' will likely hold a retreat over the weekend. John Mahama is the IT, they know it, we know it, and Ghanaians know it #JM2024," Mr. Apaak tweeted on March 3, 2023.



Background



Former President John Dramani has said Ghana, at this point, needs an experienced pair of hands to steer the country out of its current economic predicament.



According to him, he can no longer sit on the sidelines and proffer solutions but must get involved in the governance of the country owing to the level of damage prevailing in the system.



"At this stage, Ghana demands experience, not experiment," he noted, stressing, "Ghana does not need a try-me-too leader."



He told an NDC gathering at the launch of his presidential campaign that he'd sat back and taken stock of the extent of the work ahead and assured: "I'm ready and able to be the kind of president that Ghanaians are looking for."



Former President John Dramani Mahama has hit the ground running in a bid to lead the main opposition NDC in the 2024 general elections.



The former leader is currently launching his campaign for the Flagbearer slot at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Sokode near Ho.



Mr. Mahama's campaign is themed: 'Building the Ghana we want together'.