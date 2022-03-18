Fear grip residents of Nalerigu after one person shot in front of MP's house

Regional News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North-East Region



At about 4 PM on Wednesday, March 15, 2022, one person was shot after gunmen on a motorbike suspected to be armed robbers attacked several business shops in Nalerigu, the North-East regional capital.



According to sources who were at the scene, the operation was conducted by four armed men on motorbikes who robbed unsuspecting residents in front of the MP's house in Nalerigu on the Nalerigu-Gambaga highway.



"We heard the gunshots but we thought that people were performing a funeral rite somewhere in the community," a resident said.



The robbery lasted for up to an hour on the Nalerigu-Gambaga road without the notice of the police in town. It happened just in front of the MP's house in Nalerigu.



So after the incident, we went to the scene and one man was shot because the robbers were shooting indiscriminately to scare those around", an eyewitness confirmed the incident to GhanaWeb.



The victim, identified as a security guard, had closed from work and was returning home when he was shot by the robbers after they were shooting indiscriminately to scare the residents, especially, the shop owners.



He was rushed to the Baptist Medical Centre (BMC) in a very critical condition.



The attack has left the residents of the regional capital in panic and the residents are calling for tightened security to augment operation in the region.



The Superintendent of Police, Alexander Obeng Kweku says investigations are carried on to ascertain the case.