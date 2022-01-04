Favoured Child Foundation launched in Bolgatanga

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: GNA

Favoured Child Foundation, a Non-Governmental Charitable Organization (NGCO) has been launched in Bolgatanga to put smiles on the faces of disadvantaged children, especially orphans.



At the launch of the Foundation, the Founder, Ms Luvetta Ewura-Ama Amoh, said apart from the Foundation's quest to encourage children in the Region to live up to their dreams, it would also take up menstrual hygiene as a project in 2022.



“Aside from that, we have a vision in the future to give skills to young people especially girls to enable them to fit well and contribute significantly to the development of their societies, the Region and country as a whole,” she said.



As part of the launch of the Foundation, Ms Amoh and her team feted more than 100 children at the Centre for Child Development, an Orphanage in the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese of the Sacred Heart Parish of the Catholic Church.



The Founder said she was inspired by her parents' open arms to needy and disadvantaged children, their willingness to support people in need without considering where they come from and their philanthropic gestures to people to also extend such gestures to children.



Ms Amoh, who is a level 300 Medical Imaging student of the University for Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho in the Volta Region, expressed gratitude to all her parents' friends, her classmates and other members of the public, who supported her financially.



She appealed to institutions and individuals to support her with funding to enable her to reach out to needy and disadvantaged children in the Region and beyond.



Mr Felix Frederick Amenga-Etego, the Project Manager for the Centre for Child Development, said the Centre had over the years trained and developed children into responsible citizens in the Region.



He commended Ms Amoh and her team for the initiative to form the Favoured Child Foundation and expressed the hope that several children in the Region would benefit from the vision and mission of the Foundation.