Father who assaulted daughter over GH¢20 arrested

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The young man who beat his daughter with an electrical wire after accusing her of stealing his GH¢20 has been arrested.



The suspect, Philemon Alowah, who is also a Trotro driver at Nnudu_Akwamu in the Eastern Region went into hiding after heavily beating his 9-year-old daughter and inflicting multiple wounds on her body.



According to reports, the suspect used electrical wire to whip his daughter after she allegedly stole his GH¢20.



The incident happened on the 19th of August 2021 around 7p.m. in the evening.



Speaking with Atinka News Team, the victim, Abigail Ntiamoah, said her father started complaining of his missing GH¢20 when he came from town.



The father then accused her of stealing the money and based on that, he started beating her with electrical wire.



The case was later reported to the Assembly Member of that area, Asare Patrick who decided to make an official complaint at the Frankadua Police Station.



Philemon Alowah who was on the run after the news broke was arrested at his hideout.



According to reports, the Assembly Member who reported the case to the police told the Suspect to go with him to sign a bond of good behavior and when they got to the police, he was arrested.



He was arrested by the Frankadua Police awaiting prosecution for assaulting his daughter.