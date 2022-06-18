Father's Day: Annoh-Dompreh spells out touching message to fathers in his constituency

General News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ahead of the celebration of this year's Father's Day, Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP and Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has paid tribute to fathers in his constituency for the sacrifices, joy and love they bring into their homes.



In his message sent on Saturday evening ahead a day before Father's Day, Mr Annoh-Dompreh, who is also a father, extended his outermost appreciation to fathers and fatherly figures for unconditionally giving out their time and care to making the world a beautiful place.



"On this special day, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to fathers in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency and across Ghana. Thank you for the sacrifices and joy and love you bring into our lives. Thank you for your time which you give daily; your care, which you give freely, and your love, which you give unconditionally," portions of his message read.



Father’s Day celebrates and honours the men who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood. On this day, fathers and father figures (uncles, grandfathers) are appreciated for the sacrifices they make, for embracing the responsibility of nurturing and raising children, and for their devotion to their family.



Father’s Day is celebrated annually on the third Sunday in June.



In 2022, Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 19.