Father's Day: Akufo-Addo remains a father we all would be proud of - First Lady to Ghanaians

General News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• First Lady has sent a special Ftaher'sFather’s Day message tpto President Akufo-Addo



• She described her husband as "father of the nation



• Father’s Day is being celebrated across the world with many sharing goodwill messages





Ghana’s First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo has sent a special Fathers’ Day message to her husband, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all men in the country who have dedicated their lives to providing for their children and family.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb on the official Facebook page of ‘Beautiful Rebecca’ as she is affectionately called by Nana Akufo-Addo, she acknowledged the role of her husband in her life adding that her husband’s dream of transforming Ghana continues to give him "sleepless night".



She wrote: “Over the last four years having watched and prayed for my husband as father of the nation, I have had a close view of the sleepless nights, the countless overstretches and the physical strain to make this country work. President Akufo-Addo remains a father we all would be proud of.”



Ghanaians have marked this year’s Father’s Day celebration with appreciation posts to all fathers and father figures for their immense contribution to the lives of their family.



The First Lady's post read: "Every Fathers’ Day is a reminder of the commitment and dedication the journey of fatherhood requires.

A lifetime of commitment to providing for us and giving us the adequate protection needed to grow. A day does not go by where we do not remember the sacrifices made by our towering fathers that got us here.

Over the last four years having watched and prayed for my husband as father of the nation, I have had a close view of the sleepless nights, the countless overstretches and the physical strain to make this country work. President Akufo-Addo remains a father we all would be proud of. I take this day and opportunity to celebrate all the wonderful Ghanaian men who work hard every day to make our world a better place. Happy Fathers’ Day!"



Below is the post:









