‘Father oo father’: Bagbin chides MPs for hailing him

General News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bagbin ditches ceremonial cloak for traditional outfits



Ghanaians praise Speaker for promoting 'Made in Ghana'



Bagbin urges MPs to solemnly observe his procession into the chamber



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has chided Members of Parliament for making ‘noise’ while he is leading the procession into the chamber.



Addressing the house on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Alban Bagbin described the actions of the MPs as ‘unparliamentary’.



He contended that the procession of the Speaker must be in a solemn manner while MPs remain standing to welcome the Speaker.



“The procession of the Speaker into the House is a solemn occasion. Members are to be upstanding and be quiet and silent. I’ve told your leaders a number of times to inform you that it’s unparliamentary, it’s against the practice and culture of Parliament for people to be talking or even hailing the king when he’s leading the procession into the House of Commons or the Queen. It is not done anywhere.



“Since that has not been done (caution from leaders to members), I’m compelled to do it myself on the chair. Yes, I’m the father of the House but that should not be said when we’re in a procession coming into the House. So, please let that be the end of ‘father oo, father’! I’m grateful for the adulation but at least, we must go by the ethics of our career,” he stated.



MPs have since the inception of the 8th parliament welcomed the Speaker with cheers from both sides of the House particularly by the Minority.



This has in recent times increased due to the Speaker’s choice of traditional outfit when he presides over the House.