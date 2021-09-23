Father of final year student who allegedly jumped to death at Tweneboa Kodua SHS contests police account

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Father of the final year Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School student, who allegedly accidentally jumped to death on campus has given a contradictory report of the police account.



Nineteen-year-old Edward Duut is alleged to have scaled a wall to avoid a routine check by a Prep Master, but landed with his chest on the ground, injuring himself and later died at the Kumawu Polyclinic in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region.



Sekyere Kumawu District Police Commander DSP Opoku Agyemang Prempeh explained, “Police is yet to effect arrest in connection with the death of Edward Dute, although we have taken statements from teachers.”



DSP Opoku Agyemang added that “the deceased accidentally landed with his chest on the ground after he allegedly scaled a wall to avoid routine check by Prep master Monday night.”



But speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Thursday, September 23, father of the deceased Larry Dute told host of the show that “I had distress call from campus at about 11:00pm Monday that my son is seriously injured. The students told me on phone that my son was asleep at the dormitory around the hours of 7:40 and 8 thereabout so a teacher stormed our room and drove us away so Edward Dute abruptly woke up and unknowingly jumped the third floor of the dormitory and landed on his chest.”



Mr Dute, who couldn’t hold back his tears while recounting his last moments he shared with his son on phone, added: “So, I instructed the students to give the phone to my son who was at that time, according to the students, lying down in pains. So I asked my son what happened and he responded that daddy I’m feeling dizzy and tired so I can’t talk”.



The deceased’s father after giving the chilling accounts explained he was surprised that the school authorities told police that “my son was avoiding prep, jumped a wall and hurt himself”, adding that “on that fateful day I had first-hand information because I had the privilege to speak to my son on phone before he gave up the ghost.”



Mr Dute questioned the competence of the school authorities because he is of the view his son wouldn’t have died if he was rushed to the hospital on time.



“The students told me on phone that my son’s incident happened around 8:00pm but he was left at the scene for almost 4 hours so somehow the teachers didn’t play their role well.”



The final year student was supposed to complete his final West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper on Thursday, October 7.



Police are still investigating the issue to ascertain the actual cause of the death.