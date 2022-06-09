Father of Rastafarian student apologizes for accusing son of assault

General News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tyrone allegedly damages sister's tablet



Tereo Marhguy accuse mother of Tyrone of supporting disrespectful behaviour of son



Tereo Marhguy says he said 'things' out of anger



Tereo Marhguy, the father of one of the students in the Achimota School Rastafarian saga, has apologized for accusing his son, Tyrone Marhguy, of assault and also for putting the matter up in the public domain.



In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr. Marhguy explained that the viral video became public because it was leaked by a friend he shared it with for advice.



Apologizing for the incident, he assured the public that it would not occur again.



Tereo Marhguy also absolved his son from blame over the bloody bruises seen in the video stating that it was after a struggle with Tyrone that he noticed the bruises.



“What I will say to the public is all that happened is not something that should have come out and naturally we could have also cooled down tempers and tried to sort it out.



“But it’s rather unfortunate that it came out and people have formed their own images and things. So if it has really hurt anybody, I’m really sorry," Tereo Marhguy said.



“I should have taken some steps before doing that so I apologize to everybody that something like this had to happen and for now people now think it's Tyrone who directedly did something to me, it wasn’t so.



“It is after the struggle that I found out that I have all these bruises. If you check the video you can definitely tell that it is not something that…I mean what could he have used? And I know he wasn’t holding anything.



“He just held my hand and we were struggling up and down. Sometimes when anger comes and then you say things before later you see that you shouldn’t have said it in that way,” he explained to Citi News after the family met with Child Rights International on the incident.



In a video posted on social media, Tereo Marhguy was seen with bloody bruises on his hand, saying his son had allegedly abused him after a confrontation.



According to him, it was caused by Tyrone, after he confronted him for spoiling his sister’s tablet.



“This is what Tyrone has done to my hands. He spoilt his sister’s tablet and they were supposed to take it to the repairer this morning. The sister came to tell me they were taking the laptop to the repairer and I said yes, alright then.



“I went to see them in the room and I asked them why and she said, ‘Well, Tyrone is not ready.’ ‘Why are you not ready?’ Long story short, they had an argument. So, I went back there to ask him why then he just unplug the laptop and start walking over me, and he’s been doing this all these years,” he said while still displaying his bloodied hand.



Tereo continued that Tyrone’s mother, who he blamed for always shielding him, has contributed to how the boy has turned out.



“...which of course, his mother tolerates. She even asked me one time, why is it that I don’t want anybody to have peace in this house? When my son does something wrong and I’m telling him, she is giving me bullsh*t,” he added.



He also explained that this is not a behaviour that is new to his son, adding that he was not quite even in support of his son when the whole Achimota School admissions were going on.



“Even before the Achimota case, he was so arrogant, so I wasn’t even ready to follow him anywhere. I went to the court with him and defended him just for the sake of humanity; for the sake of Rasta. If it had only been because of this boy, I wouldn’t have gone.



“And this is the third time something like this is happening,” Tereo Marhguy said.