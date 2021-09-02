Fatal crash on Wenchi-Techiman road claims one life, 4 injured

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

One person has died after a Benz Sprinter mini bus and an Opel Astra taxi collided on the Wenchi-Techiman Highway.



Four others have been injured and have been rushed to the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for treatment, graphic.com.gh has reported.



Narrating the details of the fatal crash, the Wenchi Municipal Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Kofi Oduro Amponsah, explained that at about 6:00pm on Tuesday, they received a call regarding the accident on the Wenchi-Techiman Highway just after the Nkonsia Police Barrier.



He added that a head-on collision was between a Sprinter with registration AS 5354 – 20 (travelling from Kumasi to Wa) and an Opel taxi cab with registration number AS 224 – 12, which was heading to Techiman from Wenchi.



He explained that it was the Sprinter that attempted to overtake the taxi, resulting in the crash.



The body of the deceased, identified as Francis Eleweh, 36, has since been deposited at the morgue of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



The deceased, Francis Eleweh, according to a relative, is survived by two children and a pregnant wife, the report added.