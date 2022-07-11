Fatal accident kills two teachers of Zabzugu SHS

Regional News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior house master, counselor die in a ghastly accident



Students, teacher devastated over loss of two teacher



Zabzugu SHS teachers die in road crash



Two senior staff of the Zabzugu Senior High School have lost their lives in an accident while returning from a workshop.



The two, which included the senior housemaster of the school, met their untimely death around Buipe in the Savannah Region when their vehicle got involved in an accident while they were returning from Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, even though the cause of the accident is unknown some survivors have been rushed to the hospital for treatment and responding to treatment.



One of the assistant heads of the school who spoke to Citi News said the loss of the teachers will greatly affect the school.



“Both teacher and non-teaching staff and students are down,” he said.



One of the deceased, aside from having teaching duties, was the counsellor of the school, “who had a very crucial role with both students and teachers.”



“So, you can imagine those two strong men just going like that,” the assistant headteacher told Citinewsroom.com.



