Fast-track printing of Ghana cards to enable eligible voters register – EC to NIA

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has called on political parties in the country, to encourage their supporters, who are eligible voters but have not registered to vote, to register in the upcoming voter registration programme.



The EC made the call during a press conference held in Accra, Thursday, 8 September 2022.



Deputy Chairman of the Commission in charge of operations, Samuel Tettey, said: “We expect all the players in the electoral process, including political parties, to encourage all those who do not have Ghana Cards to visit the offices of the National Identification Authority and register for the Ghana Card.”



The EC also called on the National Identification Authority (NIA) to ensure the prompt printing of the Ghana Card to enable eligible voters to take part in the registration exercise.



“Again, we call on the NIA to accelerate the pace of the printing of the Ghana Card to make it easy for anyone who is interested in registering with us to do so.”



The EC has said it will accept only the Ghana Card as a form of identification during the voter registration exercise.