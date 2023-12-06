Farouk Aliu Mahama Chairs Parliament’s Government Assurance Committee

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Member of Parliament(MP) for Yendi Constituency, Hon Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama is now the Chairman of Parliament’s Government Assurance Committee following new changes announced by the leadership of the Majority in Parliament.



Hon. Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, MP for Lambussie is the Vice Chairman of the Committee whose core mandate is holding public officials accountable for the assurances they have given to Parliament. It has the authority to summon Ministers and public officials to provide explanations, updates, or evidence regarding the progress made in fulfilling assurances.



Earlier this year, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama was appointed chairman of the Muslim Caucus in Parliament.



The appointment was first disclosed by the Tolon MP, Ahaji Habib Iddrisu, on his Facebook timeline.



Alhaji Aliu Mahama was challenged to provide effective leadership to the Muslim Caucus in Parliament given the confidence reposed in him.



The Yendi lawmaker is a popular face in Muslim communities in Ghana because of his father, the late Aliu Mahama who became the first Muslim Vice President of Ghana for 8 years.