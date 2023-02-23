Farming will be more attractive under Bryan’s administration – Jeff Konadu Addo

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extolled the minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong and is confident that he will bring massive progress in the agric sector which will attract more youth during his tenure.



Jeffery Konadu Addo highlighted that he is enthusiastic the nominee will be vibrant in bringing some diversities in the agric sector that will strengthen the country’s economy once he assume office.



“He will make farming and agriculture appealing, especially to the youth who have no interest in farming in Ghana once he commences work officially due to his assertiveness and dedication exhibited, for me, I strongly believe in Bryan ”, he said.



Speaking on Nkawkaw-based Agoo fm Morning Show today the NPP E/R chairman also stressed the need for the minister to pay attention to Fulani issues which have been corners in the Eastern Region, serving as a threat to farmers and the agricultural sector immediately after he is approved by parliament.



He, therefore appealed to the MPs to approve the nominee adding that, he is a man of action who will do more for the nation.



The Member of Parliament for Abetifi constituency in the Eastern Region, Bryan Acheampong was nominated to head the Food and Agriculture ministry on February 7, 2023.



He has passed through vetting and anticipating being approved after rigorous scrutiny by the vetting committee in parliament.



Mr. Bryan Acheampong during his vetting was shocked to the marrow after he was seriously interrogated by the Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson whom he considered a best friend.



On his part, the DCE for Kwahu East Isaac Agyapong said, Bryan Acheampong will use his experience to improve the Agric sector.