Farming in Ghana no more lucrative - Former MP claims

Regional News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: Adams hamid Wumpini

A former Member of Parliament for Kintampo North constituency, Honorable Kwasi Etu Bondi, has claimed that farming in Ghana has recently become a non-lucrative venture, a situation he said, has led to many people feeling reluctant to invest in the agricultural sector.



According to the former NDC member of the Agric committee of the seventh parliament of the fourth republic, the high cost of farm inputs and labour, misuse of professionally trained agricultural intellectuals coupled with Poor road networks in the farming communities and failure of successive governments to prioritize the agricultural sector as the backbone of the country and invest properly in it, constitute the major constraints contributing to the low growth of the Ghanaian agricultural sector.



Responding to questions on a wide range of issues bordering the country's agricultural sector on GBC Radio-kintampo's morning show dubbed "Adekye Mu Nsem" hosted by Abdul Rahman Shaibu and monitored by on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the UG and GIMPA trained Agricultural Entrepreneur said the astronomical rise in prices of fertilizer, weedicides and farm equipment, especially, tractors has become a huge burden on Ghanaian farmers forcing them to reduce production and scaring some other citizens From engaging in farming.



"As I speak with you today, I can say that farming is not lucrative. As my brother Noah said, when you consider the things we use for farming, for instance, weedicides; what we normally called condemn, just last year in my shop, I used to sell it at GHC13.50 but today the price has increased to GHC55.



A bag of fertilizer was GHC85 but today it has reached GHC400. I used to farm 100acres of maize but today I can't farm 100acres anymore. And I believe this can contribute to a growth in agriculture.



Suggesting ways by which the country's agricultural economy can be revamped, Mr. Bondi admonished persons with agricultural know-how to cultivate the habit of engaging in field work and desist from always sitting in their offices since the real farming business is on the field and not offices.



While calling on banks not to deny farmers of loans to invest in their farming, he also called on faith-based organizations, especially, the churches to consider focusing on investing in agriculture as they have successfully done in the education, health, banking and insurance sectors in order to put it on it's toes.