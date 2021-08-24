Farmers want Kokooso- Amanfopong road repaired

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: GNA

Farmers along the Kokooso- Amanfopong road in the Asikuma Odobeng Brakwa District of the Central Region have called on the authorities of the assembly and Ghana Highways Authority to patch up the road.



The stretch of the road, linking Asikuma and Amanfopong, major cassava-producing communities in the district, has developed deep potholes and the continued deterioration is a source of worry to the farmers.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Amanfopong, Nana Atto-Apem Boadi Ayeboafo, Ankobiahene of Amanfopong, said the bad nature of the road was creating marketing problems for the farmers.



He said drivers were also taking advantage of the situation to charge exorbitant fares.



Nana Atto-Apem said it was common to see farmers trekking with their food crops to Breman Brakwa to sell.



“It is my fervent appeal to the assembly, the Department of Feeder Roads, and the government to put this road into good shape, to help improve food production in the area,” he said.



The Ankobiahene also appealed for the construction of a permanent bridge over the Okye River at Okyesoa and called on sand winners to halt their nefarious activities under the Okyeso bridge.