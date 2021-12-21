Farmers attend forum on sustainable agriculture

General News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: GNA

Changing Lives in Innovative Partnerships (CLIP) in partnership with Ghana Developing Communities Association (GDCA), both NGOs, on Tuesday held its annual sustainable agriculture and business forum as part of efforts to fight food insecurity and provide support for small scale farmers in the country.



The forum, which formed part of the Empowerment for Life (E4L) programme being implemented by CLIP and GDCA, served as a platform for farmers and agricultural experts from Savelugu, Mion, Saboba, Karaga, and Kumbungu Districts in the Northern Region to discuss relevant issues aimed at improving agricultural production.



Professor Addah Wesseh, a Lecturer at the Animal Science Department of the University for Development Studies (UDS), who made a presentation during the forum in Tamale, introduced participants to effective ways to conserve and preserve crop residues as animal feed.



Professor Wesseh enlightened them on the use of groundnut haulm, cassava, and other food crops to produce nutritional animal feed as an economical way of small scale farming.



Professor Abdul-Ganiyu Shaibu, Vice-Dean of School of Engineering at the UDS, spoke about the future of agriculture in Ghana, and the synergy between research and sustainable agriculture development. He urged farmers to stop old-age agricultural practices and conserve soil for sustainable yields.



Mr Lukman Yussif, Manager of CLIP said the organisation focused on smallholder-based agricultural development and aimed at stimulating change in the lives of smallholder farmers through sustainable agriculture and agribusiness approaches.



He said CLIP also sought to promote sustainable agriculture in communities by adopting productive methods that were ecologically efficient using improved seeds, water, plant protection chemicals, and fertilizers to amongst others ensure food security while improving incomes for smallholder farmers.



Mr Abdullah Mohammed, Technical Advisor in-charge of Food Security, Livelihood and Business Development at CLIP said the annual forum since 2019 had provided agribusiness ideas to farmers to enable them to get value for their produce.



Madam Hafushatu Mohammed, a farmer, said lessons from the previous fora had contributed to improved yields since farmers were taught to consider farming seasons and practices for selected crops.



